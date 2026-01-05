Timothée Chalamet e «Adolescence» tra i vincitori dei Critics Choice Awards

I Critics Choice Awards sono uno degli appuntamenti più rilevanti della stagione dei premi cinematografici e televisivi statunitensi. A differenza di Oscar ed Emmy, assegnati dalle rispettive industrie, questi riconoscimenti vengono votati dalla Critics Choice Association, che riunisce centinaia di critici cinematografici e televisivi nordamericani appartenenti a testate, radio e piattaforme online. Nel corso degli anni i Critics Choice si sono affermati come un termometro particolarmente attendibile del consenso critico, spesso anticipando tendenze e vincitori che poi ritornano anche nelle cerimonie più celebri.



L’edizione 2026 ha confermato questa vocazione, premiando opere molto diverse tra loro per genere, stile e ambizione, ma accomunate da una forte identità autoriale. Il titolo che ha raccolto il riconoscimento più prestigioso è stato «Una battaglia dopo l’altra» di Paul Thomas Anderson, incoronato Miglior Film. Il film, una commedia dai toni corrosivi e politici, racconta una spirale di radicalizzazione ideologica e conflitti personali, alternando momenti di satira a riflessioni più cupe sul potere e sulla disillusione. Anderson ha ottenuto anche i premi per la miglior regia e la miglior sceneggiatura non originale, confermando il forte apprezzamento della critica per un’opera considerata tra le più incisive della sua carriera recente e candidata principale agli Oscar 2026.

Accanto a questo successo si sono distinti in modo netto anche «Sinners – I Peccatori» e «Frankenstein», entrambi capaci di conquistare numerosi riconoscimenti. «Sinners», diretto da Ryan Coogler, è ambientato nel Sud degli Stati Uniti durante l’era delle leggi razziali e utilizza il cinema horror per raccontare una storia di vampiri intrecciata a temi di oppressione, violenza e identità. Il film ha colpito la Critics Choice Association soprattutto per la forza della sua scrittura originale, per il lavoro sul casting e per la colonna sonora, oltre a lanciare definitivamente il giovane Miles Caton, premiato come miglior giovane interprete.

«Frankenstein», invece, è la rilettura firmata da Guillermo del Toro del celebre romanzo di Mary Shelley, un’opera visivamente sontuosa che mette al centro l’umanità della Creatura e il senso di solitudine che la accompagna. Il film ha brillato soprattutto nelle categorie tecniche, dalla scenografia ai costumi, dal trucco alla fotografia, oltre a ottenere un premio attoriale per l’interpretazione intensa e fisica di Jacob Elordi.

Sul fronte degli interpreti, i Critics Choice Awards 2026 hanno messo in luce performance molto diverse tra loro. Timothée Chalamet è stato premiato come miglior attore per «Marty Supreme» (non ancora uscito al cinema in Italia), dove interpreta un giovane e ambiguo talento del ping-pong alle prese con ambizioni e compromessi.

Jessie Buckley ha conquistato il riconoscimento come miglior attrice per «Hamnet», grazie a un ritratto doloroso e misurato di una madre che affronta un lutto devastante. Tra i non protagonisti si sono distinti, tra gli altri, Benicio Del Toro e Sean Penn per «Una battaglia dopo l’altra» e Amy Madigan per «Weapons», a conferma di un’edizione particolarmente attenta anche ai ruoli di supporto.

Ampio spazio è stato dedicato anche alla televisione, sempre più centrale nel panorama dell’intrattenimento. «The Pitt» è stata premiata come miglior serie drammatica, raccontando la vita frenetica e logorante del personale di un pronto soccorso durante un turno particolarmente difficile; la serie tornerà con la seconda stagione su HBO Max dal 13 gennaio. Tra le commedie ha prevalso «The Studio», una satira feroce sul mondo di Hollywood e dei suoi dirigenti, mentre nel campo delle miniserie il titolo più celebrato è stato «Adolescence», che ricostruisce un’indagine per omicidio girata in un unico piano sequenza e ha dominato anche nelle categorie attoriali.

I vincitori dei Critics Choice Awards 2026

Miglior Film

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Wicked: For Good

Miglior Regia

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Miglior Attore

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Miglior Attrice

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale

Noah Baumbach e Emily Mortimer, Jay Kelly

Ronald Bronstein e Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Zach Cregger, Weapons

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Eskil Vogt e Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Miglior Sceneggiatura Non Originale

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Clint Bentley e Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams

Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don McKellar e Jahye Lee, No Other Choice

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Will Tracy, Bugonia

Chloé Zhao e Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Miglior Giovane Interprete

Everett Blunck, The Plague

Miles Caton, Sinners

Cary Christopher, Weapons

Shannon Mahina Gorman, Rental Family

Jacobi Jupe, Hamnet

Nina Ye, Left-Handed Girl

Miglior Casting

Nina Gold, Hamnet

Douglas Aibel e Nina Gold, Jay Kelly

Jennifer Venditti, Marty Supreme

Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another

Francine Maisler, Sinners

Tiffany Little Canfield e Bernard Telsey, Wicked: For Good

Miglior Commedia

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Eternity

Friendship

The Naked Gun

The Phoenician Scheme

Splitsville

Miglior Film d’Animazione

Arco

Elio

In Your Dreams

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Miglior Scenografia

Kasra Farahani e Jille Azis, The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Tamara Deverell e Shane Vieau, Frankenstein

Fiona Crombie e Alice Felton, Hamnet

Jack Fisk e Adam Willis, Marty Supreme

Hannah Beachler e Monique Champagne, Sinners

Nathan Crowley e Lee Sandales, Wicked: For Good

Miglior Fotografia

Claudio Miranda, F1

Dan Laustsen, Frankenstein

Łukasz Żal, Hamnet

Michael Bauman, One Battle After Another

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners

Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams

Migliori Costumi

Kate Hawley, Frankenstein

Malgosia Turzanska, Hamnet

Lindsay Pugh, Hedda

Colleen Atwood e Christine Cantella, Kiss of the Spider Woman

Ruth E. Carter, Sinners

Paul Tazewell, Wicked: For Good

Miglior Montaggio

Kirk Baxter, A House of Dynamite

Stephen Mirrione, F1

Ronald Bronstein e Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another

Viridiana Lieberman, The Perfect Neighbor

Michael P. Shawver, Sinners

Miglior Stunt Design

Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda, Ballerina

Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby, F1

Wade Eastwood, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Brian Machleit, One Battle After Another

Andy Gill, Sinners

Giedrius Nagys, Warfare

Miglior Trucco e Acconciatura

Flora Moody e John Nolan, 28 Years Later

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel e Cliona Furey, Frankenstein

Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine e Shunika Terry, Sinners

Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox e Mia Neal, The Smashing Machine

Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat e Jason Collins, Weapons

Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier e Laura Blount, Wicked: For Good

Miglior Sonoro

Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta e Gareth John, F1

Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern e Greg Chapman, Frankenstein

Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio e Tony Villaflor, One Battle After Another

Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco e David V. Butler, Sinners

Laia Casanovas, Sirāt

Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff e Richard Spooner, Warfare

Migliori Effetti Visivi

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon e Daniel Barrett, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price e Keith Dawson, F1

Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets e José Granell, Frankenstein

Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland e Kirstin Hall, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter e Donnie Dean, Sinners

Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé e Guy Williams, Superman

Miglior Colonna Sonora

Hans Zimmer, F1

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

Max Richter, Hamnet

Daniel Lopatin, Marty Supreme

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Miglior Canzone

“Drive”, F1

“Golden”, KPop Demon Hunters

“I Lied to You”, Sinners

“Clothed by the Sun”, The Testament of Ann Lee

“Train Dreams”, Train Dreams

“The Girl in the Bubble”, Wicked: For Good

Miglior Film in Lingua Straniera

Belén

It Was Just an Accident

Left-Handed Girl

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sirāt

Serie TV

Miglior Serie Drammatica

Alien: Earth

Andor

The Diplomat

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Task

Miglior Serie Comica

Abbott Elementary

Elsbeth

Ghosts

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Righteous Gemstones

The Studio

Miglior Miniserie

Adolescence

All Her Fault

Chief of War

Death by Lightning

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Dope Thief

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Miglior Film per la TV

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Deep Cover

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Summer of ’69

Miglior Attore in una Serie Drammatica

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Miglior Attore in una Serie Comica

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

David Alan Grier, St. Denis Medical

Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Alexander Skarsgård, Murderbot

Miglior Attore in una Miniserie o Film TV

Michael Chernus, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Michael Shannon, Death by Lightning

Miglior Attrice in una Serie Drammatica

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Miglior Attrice in una Serie Comica

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Rose McIver, Ghosts

Edi Patterson, The Righteous Gemstones

Carrie Preston, Elsbeth

Jean Smart, Hacks

Miglior Attrice in una Miniserie o Film TV

Jessica Biel, The Better Sister

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Renée Zellweger, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Ato Essandoh, The Diplomat

Wood Harris, Forever

Tom Pelphrey, Task

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Serie Comica

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Asher Grodman, Ghosts

Oscar Nuñez, The Paper

Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary

Timothy Simons, Nobody Wants This

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Miniserie o Film TV

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Wagner Moura, Dope Thief

Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning

Michael Peña, All Her Fault

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Ramy Youssef, Mountainhead

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Denée Benton, The Gilded Age

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Skye P. Marshall, Matlock

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una Serie Comica

Danielle Brooks, Peacemaker

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Justine Lupe, Nobody Wants This

Ego Nwodim, Saturday Night Live

Rebecca Wisocky, Ghosts

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una Miniserie o Film TV

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Betty Gilpin, Death by Lightning

Marin Ireland, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Sophia Lillis, All Her Fault

Julianne Moore, Sirens

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Miglior Serie Animata

Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

Long Story Short

Marvel Zombies

South Park

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Miglior Serie in Lingua Straniera