Giornale di Brescia
Abbonati
Cinema

Timothée Chalamet e «Adolescence» tra i vincitori dei Critics Choice Awards

Cristiano Bolla
In scena uno degli appuntamenti più rilevanti della stazione dei premi cinematografici. Il titolo che ha raccolto il riconoscimento più prestigioso è stato «Una battaglia dopo l’altra» di Paul Thomas Anderson, incoronato Miglior Film. Tutti i vincitori di tutte le categorie
  • Critics Choice Awards 2026
    Critics Choice Awards 2026
  • Critics Choice Awards 2026
    Critics Choice Awards 2026
  • Critics Choice Awards 2026
    Critics Choice Awards 2026
  • Critics Choice Awards 2026
    Critics Choice Awards 2026
  • Critics Choice Awards 2026
    Critics Choice Awards 2026
  • Critics Choice Awards 2026
    Critics Choice Awards 2026
  • Critics Choice Awards 2026
    Critics Choice Awards 2026
  • Critics Choice Awards 2026
    Critics Choice Awards 2026
AA

I Critics Choice Awards sono uno degli appuntamenti più rilevanti della stagione dei premi cinematografici e televisivi statunitensi. A differenza di Oscar ed Emmy, assegnati dalle rispettive industrie, questi riconoscimenti vengono votati dalla Critics Choice Association, che riunisce centinaia di critici cinematografici e televisivi nordamericani appartenenti a testate, radio e piattaforme online. Nel corso degli anni i Critics Choice si sono affermati come un termometro particolarmente attendibile del consenso critico, spesso anticipando tendenze e vincitori che poi ritornano anche nelle cerimonie più celebri.

 


L’edizione 2026 ha confermato questa vocazione, premiando opere molto diverse tra loro per genere, stile e ambizione, ma accomunate da una forte identità autoriale. Il titolo che ha raccolto il riconoscimento più prestigioso è stato «Una battaglia dopo l’altra» di Paul Thomas Anderson, incoronato Miglior Film. Il film, una commedia dai toni corrosivi e politici, racconta una spirale di radicalizzazione ideologica e conflitti personali, alternando momenti di satira a riflessioni più cupe sul potere e sulla disillusione. Anderson ha ottenuto anche i premi per la miglior regia e la miglior sceneggiatura non originale, confermando il forte apprezzamento della critica per un’opera considerata tra le più incisive della sua carriera recente e candidata principale agli Oscar 2026.

Accanto a questo successo si sono distinti in modo netto anche «Sinners – I Peccatori» e «Frankenstein», entrambi capaci di conquistare numerosi riconoscimenti. «Sinners», diretto da Ryan Coogler, è ambientato nel Sud degli Stati Uniti durante l’era delle leggi razziali e utilizza il cinema horror per raccontare una storia di vampiri intrecciata a temi di oppressione, violenza e identità. Il film ha colpito la Critics Choice Association soprattutto per la forza della sua scrittura originale, per il lavoro sul casting e per la colonna sonora, oltre a lanciare definitivamente il giovane Miles Caton, premiato come miglior giovane interprete.

«Frankenstein», invece, è la rilettura firmata da Guillermo del Toro del celebre romanzo di Mary Shelley, un’opera visivamente sontuosa che mette al centro l’umanità della Creatura e il senso di solitudine che la accompagna. Il film ha brillato soprattutto nelle categorie tecniche, dalla scenografia ai costumi, dal trucco alla fotografia, oltre a ottenere un premio attoriale per l’interpretazione intensa e fisica di Jacob Elordi.

Sul fronte degli interpreti, i Critics Choice Awards 2026 hanno messo in luce performance molto diverse tra loro. Timothée Chalamet è stato premiato come miglior attore per «Marty Supreme» (non ancora uscito al cinema in Italia), dove interpreta un giovane e ambiguo talento del ping-pong alle prese con ambizioni e compromessi.

Jessie Buckley ha conquistato il riconoscimento come miglior attrice per «Hamnet», grazie a un ritratto doloroso e misurato di una madre che affronta un lutto devastante. Tra i non protagonisti si sono distinti, tra gli altri, Benicio Del Toro e Sean Penn per «Una battaglia dopo l’altra» e Amy Madigan per «Weapons», a conferma di un’edizione particolarmente attenta anche ai ruoli di supporto.

Ampio spazio è stato dedicato anche alla televisione, sempre più centrale nel panorama dell’intrattenimento. «The Pitt» è stata premiata come miglior serie drammatica, raccontando la vita frenetica e logorante del personale di un pronto soccorso durante un turno particolarmente difficile; la serie tornerà con la seconda stagione su HBO Max dal 13 gennaio. Tra le commedie ha prevalso «The Studio», una satira feroce sul mondo di Hollywood e dei suoi dirigenti, mentre nel campo delle miniserie il titolo più celebrato è stato «Adolescence», che ricostruisce un’indagine per omicidio girata in un unico piano sequenza e ha dominato anche nelle categorie attoriali.

I vincitori dei Critics Choice Awards 2026

Miglior Film

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Jay Kelly
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams
  • Wicked: For Good

Miglior Regia

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
  • Ryan Coogler, Sinners
  • Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
  • Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
  • Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
  • Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Miglior Attore

  • Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
  • Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
  • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
  • Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
  • Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Miglior Attrice

  • Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
  • Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
  • Emma Stone, Bugonia

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista

  • Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal, Hamnet
  • Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
  • Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
  • Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista

  • Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan, Weapons
  • Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
  • Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale

  • Noah Baumbach e Emily Mortimer, Jay Kelly
  • Ronald Bronstein e Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
  • Ryan Coogler, Sinners
  • Zach Cregger, Weapons
  • Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
  • Eskil Vogt e Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Miglior Sceneggiatura Non Originale

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
  • Clint Bentley e Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams
  • Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don McKellar e Jahye Lee, No Other Choice
  • Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
  • Will Tracy, Bugonia
  • Chloé Zhao e Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Miglior Giovane Interprete

  • Everett Blunck, The Plague
  • Miles Caton, Sinners
  • Cary Christopher, Weapons
  • Shannon Mahina Gorman, Rental Family
  • Jacobi Jupe, Hamnet
  • Nina Ye, Left-Handed Girl

Miglior Casting

  • Nina Gold, Hamnet
  • Douglas Aibel e Nina Gold, Jay Kelly
  • Jennifer Venditti, Marty Supreme
  • Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another
  • Francine Maisler, Sinners
  • Tiffany Little Canfield e Bernard Telsey, Wicked: For Good

Miglior Commedia

  • The Ballad of Wallis Island
  • Eternity
  • Friendship
  • The Naked Gun
  • The Phoenician Scheme
  • Splitsville

Miglior Film d’Animazione

  • Arco
  • Elio
  • In Your Dreams
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Miglior Scenografia

  • Kasra Farahani e Jille Azis, The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  • Tamara Deverell e Shane Vieau, Frankenstein
  • Fiona Crombie e Alice Felton, Hamnet
  • Jack Fisk e Adam Willis, Marty Supreme
  • Hannah Beachler e Monique Champagne, Sinners
  • Nathan Crowley e Lee Sandales, Wicked: For Good

Miglior Fotografia

  • Claudio Miranda, F1
  • Dan Laustsen, Frankenstein
  • Łukasz Żal, Hamnet
  • Michael Bauman, One Battle After Another
  • Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners
  • Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams

Migliori Costumi

  • Kate Hawley, Frankenstein
  • Malgosia Turzanska, Hamnet
  • Lindsay Pugh, Hedda
  • Colleen Atwood e Christine Cantella, Kiss of the Spider Woman
  • Ruth E. Carter, Sinners
  • Paul Tazewell, Wicked: For Good

Miglior Montaggio

  • Kirk Baxter, A House of Dynamite
  • Stephen Mirrione, F1
  • Ronald Bronstein e Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
  • Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another
  • Viridiana Lieberman, The Perfect Neighbor
  • Michael P. Shawver, Sinners

Miglior Stunt Design

  • Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda, Ballerina
  • Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby, F1
  • Wade Eastwood, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
  • Brian Machleit, One Battle After Another
  • Andy Gill, Sinners
  • Giedrius Nagys, Warfare

Miglior Trucco e Acconciatura

  • Flora Moody e John Nolan, 28 Years Later
  • Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel e Cliona Furey, Frankenstein
  • Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine e Shunika Terry, Sinners
  • Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox e Mia Neal, The Smashing Machine
  • Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat e Jason Collins, Weapons
  • Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier e Laura Blount, Wicked: For Good

Miglior Sonoro

  • Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta e Gareth John, F1
  • Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern e Greg Chapman, Frankenstein
  • Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio e Tony Villaflor, One Battle After Another
  • Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco e David V. Butler, Sinners
  • Laia Casanovas, Sirāt
  • Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff e Richard Spooner, Warfare

Migliori Effetti Visivi

  • Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon e Daniel Barrett, Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price e Keith Dawson, F1
  • Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets e José Granell, Frankenstein
  • Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland e Kirstin Hall, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
  • Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter e Donnie Dean, Sinners
  • Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé e Guy Williams, Superman

Miglior Colonna Sonora

  • Hans Zimmer, F1
  • Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
  • Max Richter, Hamnet
  • Daniel Lopatin, Marty Supreme
  • Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
  • Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Miglior Canzone

  • “Drive”, F1
  • “Golden”, KPop Demon Hunters
  • “I Lied to You”, Sinners
  • “Clothed by the Sun”, The Testament of Ann Lee
  • “Train Dreams”, Train Dreams
  • “The Girl in the Bubble”, Wicked: For Good

Miglior Film in Lingua Straniera

  • Belén
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • Left-Handed Girl
  • No Other Choice
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sirāt
  • Serie TV

Miglior Serie Drammatica

  • Alien: Earth
  • Andor
  • The Diplomat
  • Paradise
  • The Pitt
  • Pluribus
  • Severance
  • Task

Miglior Serie Comica

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Elsbeth
  • Ghosts
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • The Righteous Gemstones
  • The Studio

Miglior Miniserie

  • Adolescence
  • All Her Fault
  • Chief of War
  • Death by Lightning
  • Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
  • Dope Thief
  • Dying for Sex
  • The Girlfriend

Miglior Film per la TV

  • Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
  • Deep Cover
  • The Gorge
  • Mountainhead
  • Nonnas
  • Summer of ’69

Miglior Attore in una Serie Drammatica

  • Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
  • Diego Luna, Andor
  • Mark Ruffalo, Task
  • Adam Scott, Severance
  • Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
  • Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Miglior Attore in una Serie Comica

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
  • David Alan Grier, St. Denis Medical
  • Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones
  • Seth Rogen, The Studio
  • Alexander Skarsgård, Murderbot

Miglior Attore in una Miniserie o Film TV

  • Michael Chernus, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
  • Stephen Graham, Adolescence
  • Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
  • Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
  • Michael Shannon, Death by Lightning

Miglior Attrice in una Serie Drammatica

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
  • Britt Lower, Severance
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Miglior Attrice in una Serie Comica

  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
  • Rose McIver, Ghosts
  • Edi Patterson, The Righteous Gemstones
  • Carrie Preston, Elsbeth
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Miglior Attrice in una Miniserie o Film TV

  • Jessica Biel, The Better Sister
  • Meghann Fahy, Sirens
  • Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
  • Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
  • Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
  • Renée Zellweger, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica

  • Patrick Ball, The Pitt
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Ato Essandoh, The Diplomat
  • Wood Harris, Forever
  • Tom Pelphrey, Task
  • Tramell Tillman, Severance

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Serie Comica

  • Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
  • Paul W. Downs, Hacks
  • Asher Grodman, Ghosts
  • Oscar Nuñez, The Paper
  • Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary
  • Timothy Simons, Nobody Wants This

Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Miniserie o Film TV

  • Owen Cooper, Adolescence
  • Wagner Moura, Dope Thief
  • Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning
  • Michael Peña, All Her Fault
  • Ashley Walters, Adolescence
  • Ramy Youssef, Mountainhead

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica

  • Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
  • Denée Benton, The Gilded Age
  • Allison Janney, The Diplomat
  • Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
  • Greta Lee, The Morning Show
  • Skye P. Marshall, Matlock

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una Serie Comica

  • Danielle Brooks, Peacemaker
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Justine Lupe, Nobody Wants This
  • Ego Nwodim, Saturday Night Live
  • Rebecca Wisocky, Ghosts

Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una Miniserie o Film TV

  • Erin Doherty, Adolescence
  • Betty Gilpin, Death by Lightning
  • Marin Ireland, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
  • Sophia Lillis, All Her Fault
  • Julianne Moore, Sirens
  • Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Miglior Serie Animata

  • Bob’s Burgers
  • Harley Quinn
  • Long Story Short
  • Marvel Zombies
  • South Park
  • Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Miglior Serie in Lingua Straniera

  • Acapulco
  • Last Samurai Standing
  • Mussolini: Son of the Century
  • Red Alert
  • Squid Game
  • When No One Sees Us

Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia

Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato

Argomenti
Critics Choice AwardsAdolescence
Icona Newsletter

@Buongiorno Brescia

La newsletter del mattino, per iniziare la giornata sapendo che aria tira in città, provincia e non solo.

Conferma l'iscrizione alla newsletter

Buongiorno Brescia

La newsletter del mattino, per iniziare la giornata sapendo che aria tira in città, provincia e non solo.

Quando invii il modulo, controlla la tua inbox per confermare l'iscrizione

Informativa ai sensi dell’articolo 13 del Regolamento UE 2016/679 o GDPR*

Suggeriti per te

Caricamento...
Caricamento...
Caricamento...

Disattiva il tuo AdBlocker

La pubblicità è fondamentale per sostenere il nostro lavoro e permetterci di offrirti un giornalismo di qualità. Ti invitiamo a disattivare il blocco pubblicitario per continuare a navigare su Giornale di Brescia e supportare il nostro impegno. Grazie per la comprensione.

Ecco come disattivare gli AdBlocker più diffusi
AdBlock
Ghostery
UBlock
  1. Clicca l’icona dell’AdBlocker nella toolbar del browser
  2. Nel popup che si apre trovi le informazioni per disattivare il servizio
  3. Ricarica la pagina se necessario