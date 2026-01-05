Timothée Chalamet e «Adolescence» tra i vincitori dei Critics Choice Awards
- Critics Choice Awards 2026
- Critics Choice Awards 2026
- Critics Choice Awards 2026
- Critics Choice Awards 2026
- Critics Choice Awards 2026
- Critics Choice Awards 2026
- Critics Choice Awards 2026
- Critics Choice Awards 2026
I Critics Choice Awards sono uno degli appuntamenti più rilevanti della stagione dei premi cinematografici e televisivi statunitensi. A differenza di Oscar ed Emmy, assegnati dalle rispettive industrie, questi riconoscimenti vengono votati dalla Critics Choice Association, che riunisce centinaia di critici cinematografici e televisivi nordamericani appartenenti a testate, radio e piattaforme online. Nel corso degli anni i Critics Choice si sono affermati come un termometro particolarmente attendibile del consenso critico, spesso anticipando tendenze e vincitori che poi ritornano anche nelle cerimonie più celebri.
L’edizione 2026 ha confermato questa vocazione, premiando opere molto diverse tra loro per genere, stile e ambizione, ma accomunate da una forte identità autoriale. Il titolo che ha raccolto il riconoscimento più prestigioso è stato «Una battaglia dopo l’altra» di Paul Thomas Anderson, incoronato Miglior Film. Il film, una commedia dai toni corrosivi e politici, racconta una spirale di radicalizzazione ideologica e conflitti personali, alternando momenti di satira a riflessioni più cupe sul potere e sulla disillusione. Anderson ha ottenuto anche i premi per la miglior regia e la miglior sceneggiatura non originale, confermando il forte apprezzamento della critica per un’opera considerata tra le più incisive della sua carriera recente e candidata principale agli Oscar 2026.
Accanto a questo successo si sono distinti in modo netto anche «Sinners – I Peccatori» e «Frankenstein», entrambi capaci di conquistare numerosi riconoscimenti. «Sinners», diretto da Ryan Coogler, è ambientato nel Sud degli Stati Uniti durante l’era delle leggi razziali e utilizza il cinema horror per raccontare una storia di vampiri intrecciata a temi di oppressione, violenza e identità. Il film ha colpito la Critics Choice Association soprattutto per la forza della sua scrittura originale, per il lavoro sul casting e per la colonna sonora, oltre a lanciare definitivamente il giovane Miles Caton, premiato come miglior giovane interprete.
«Frankenstein», invece, è la rilettura firmata da Guillermo del Toro del celebre romanzo di Mary Shelley, un’opera visivamente sontuosa che mette al centro l’umanità della Creatura e il senso di solitudine che la accompagna. Il film ha brillato soprattutto nelle categorie tecniche, dalla scenografia ai costumi, dal trucco alla fotografia, oltre a ottenere un premio attoriale per l’interpretazione intensa e fisica di Jacob Elordi.
Sul fronte degli interpreti, i Critics Choice Awards 2026 hanno messo in luce performance molto diverse tra loro. Timothée Chalamet è stato premiato come miglior attore per «Marty Supreme» (non ancora uscito al cinema in Italia), dove interpreta un giovane e ambiguo talento del ping-pong alle prese con ambizioni e compromessi.
Jessie Buckley ha conquistato il riconoscimento come miglior attrice per «Hamnet», grazie a un ritratto doloroso e misurato di una madre che affronta un lutto devastante. Tra i non protagonisti si sono distinti, tra gli altri, Benicio Del Toro e Sean Penn per «Una battaglia dopo l’altra» e Amy Madigan per «Weapons», a conferma di un’edizione particolarmente attenta anche ai ruoli di supporto.
Ampio spazio è stato dedicato anche alla televisione, sempre più centrale nel panorama dell’intrattenimento. «The Pitt» è stata premiata come miglior serie drammatica, raccontando la vita frenetica e logorante del personale di un pronto soccorso durante un turno particolarmente difficile; la serie tornerà con la seconda stagione su HBO Max dal 13 gennaio. Tra le commedie ha prevalso «The Studio», una satira feroce sul mondo di Hollywood e dei suoi dirigenti, mentre nel campo delle miniserie il titolo più celebrato è stato «Adolescence», che ricostruisce un’indagine per omicidio girata in un unico piano sequenza e ha dominato anche nelle categorie attoriali.
I vincitori dei Critics Choice Awards 2026
Miglior Film
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Jay Kelly
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
- Wicked: For Good
Miglior Regia
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
- Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Miglior Attore
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Miglior Attrice
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista
- Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Miglior Sceneggiatura Originale
- Noah Baumbach e Emily Mortimer, Jay Kelly
- Ronald Bronstein e Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Zach Cregger, Weapons
- Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
- Eskil Vogt e Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Miglior Sceneggiatura Non Originale
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Clint Bentley e Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams
- Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don McKellar e Jahye Lee, No Other Choice
- Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
- Will Tracy, Bugonia
- Chloé Zhao e Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
Miglior Giovane Interprete
- Everett Blunck, The Plague
- Miles Caton, Sinners
- Cary Christopher, Weapons
- Shannon Mahina Gorman, Rental Family
- Jacobi Jupe, Hamnet
- Nina Ye, Left-Handed Girl
Miglior Casting
- Nina Gold, Hamnet
- Douglas Aibel e Nina Gold, Jay Kelly
- Jennifer Venditti, Marty Supreme
- Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another
- Francine Maisler, Sinners
- Tiffany Little Canfield e Bernard Telsey, Wicked: For Good
Miglior Commedia
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Eternity
- Friendship
- The Naked Gun
- The Phoenician Scheme
- Splitsville
Miglior Film d’Animazione
- Arco
- Elio
- In Your Dreams
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Miglior Scenografia
- Kasra Farahani e Jille Azis, The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Tamara Deverell e Shane Vieau, Frankenstein
- Fiona Crombie e Alice Felton, Hamnet
- Jack Fisk e Adam Willis, Marty Supreme
- Hannah Beachler e Monique Champagne, Sinners
- Nathan Crowley e Lee Sandales, Wicked: For Good
Miglior Fotografia
- Claudio Miranda, F1
- Dan Laustsen, Frankenstein
- Łukasz Żal, Hamnet
- Michael Bauman, One Battle After Another
- Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners
- Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams
Migliori Costumi
- Kate Hawley, Frankenstein
- Malgosia Turzanska, Hamnet
- Lindsay Pugh, Hedda
- Colleen Atwood e Christine Cantella, Kiss of the Spider Woman
- Ruth E. Carter, Sinners
- Paul Tazewell, Wicked: For Good
Miglior Montaggio
- Kirk Baxter, A House of Dynamite
- Stephen Mirrione, F1
- Ronald Bronstein e Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another
- Viridiana Lieberman, The Perfect Neighbor
- Michael P. Shawver, Sinners
Miglior Stunt Design
- Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda, Ballerina
- Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby, F1
- Wade Eastwood, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- Brian Machleit, One Battle After Another
- Andy Gill, Sinners
- Giedrius Nagys, Warfare
Miglior Trucco e Acconciatura
- Flora Moody e John Nolan, 28 Years Later
- Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel e Cliona Furey, Frankenstein
- Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine e Shunika Terry, Sinners
- Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox e Mia Neal, The Smashing Machine
- Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat e Jason Collins, Weapons
- Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier e Laura Blount, Wicked: For Good
Miglior Sonoro
- Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta e Gareth John, F1
- Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern e Greg Chapman, Frankenstein
- Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio e Tony Villaflor, One Battle After Another
- Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco e David V. Butler, Sinners
- Laia Casanovas, Sirāt
- Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff e Richard Spooner, Warfare
Migliori Effetti Visivi
- Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon e Daniel Barrett, Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price e Keith Dawson, F1
- Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets e José Granell, Frankenstein
- Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland e Kirstin Hall, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter e Donnie Dean, Sinners
- Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé e Guy Williams, Superman
Miglior Colonna Sonora
- Hans Zimmer, F1
- Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
- Max Richter, Hamnet
- Daniel Lopatin, Marty Supreme
- Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
- Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Miglior Canzone
- “Drive”, F1
- “Golden”, KPop Demon Hunters
- “I Lied to You”, Sinners
- “Clothed by the Sun”, The Testament of Ann Lee
- “Train Dreams”, Train Dreams
- “The Girl in the Bubble”, Wicked: For Good
Miglior Film in Lingua Straniera
- Belén
- It Was Just an Accident
- Left-Handed Girl
- No Other Choice
- The Secret Agent
- Sirāt
- Serie TV
Miglior Serie Drammatica
- Alien: Earth
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Task
Miglior Serie Comica
- Abbott Elementary
- Elsbeth
- Ghosts
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Righteous Gemstones
- The Studio
Miglior Miniserie
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- Chief of War
- Death by Lightning
- Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
- Dope Thief
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Miglior Film per la TV
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- Deep Cover
- The Gorge
- Mountainhead
- Nonnas
- Summer of ’69
Miglior Attore in una Serie Drammatica
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Mark Ruffalo, Task
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Miglior Attore in una Serie Comica
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
- David Alan Grier, St. Denis Medical
- Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Alexander Skarsgård, Murderbot
Miglior Attore in una Miniserie o Film TV
- Michael Chernus, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
- Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
- Michael Shannon, Death by Lightning
Miglior Attrice in una Serie Drammatica
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Miglior Attrice in una Serie Comica
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Rose McIver, Ghosts
- Edi Patterson, The Righteous Gemstones
- Carrie Preston, Elsbeth
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Miglior Attrice in una Miniserie o Film TV
- Jessica Biel, The Better Sister
- Meghann Fahy, Sirens
- Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
- Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
- Renée Zellweger, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica
- Patrick Ball, The Pitt
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Ato Essandoh, The Diplomat
- Wood Harris, Forever
- Tom Pelphrey, Task
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Serie Comica
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Asher Grodman, Ghosts
- Oscar Nuñez, The Paper
- Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary
- Timothy Simons, Nobody Wants This
Miglior Attore Non Protagonista in una Miniserie o Film TV
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Wagner Moura, Dope Thief
- Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning
- Michael Peña, All Her Fault
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
- Ramy Youssef, Mountainhead
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una Serie Drammatica
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Denée Benton, The Gilded Age
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show
- Skye P. Marshall, Matlock
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una Serie Comica
- Danielle Brooks, Peacemaker
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Justine Lupe, Nobody Wants This
- Ego Nwodim, Saturday Night Live
- Rebecca Wisocky, Ghosts
Miglior Attrice Non Protagonista in una Miniserie o Film TV
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Betty Gilpin, Death by Lightning
- Marin Ireland, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
- Sophia Lillis, All Her Fault
- Julianne Moore, Sirens
- Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Miglior Serie Animata
- Bob’s Burgers
- Harley Quinn
- Long Story Short
- Marvel Zombies
- South Park
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Miglior Serie in Lingua Straniera
- Acapulco
- Last Samurai Standing
- Mussolini: Son of the Century
- Red Alert
- Squid Game
- When No One Sees Us
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
@Buongiorno Brescia
La newsletter del mattino, per iniziare la giornata sapendo che aria tira in città, provincia e non solo.