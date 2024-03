Violente tempeste tropicali al centro e al sud del Mozambico

epa09706731 A handout photo made available by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) shows a roof blown off a school building in Angoche, Mozambique 24 January 2022. Heavy rains and wind from a tropical weather system crossed the Mozambique chanel after striking Madagascar and has caused extensive damage due to the high winds and flooding in Mozambique. EPA/IFRC HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES