Ue, chiusa la procedura contro la Polonia su stato di diritto

epa10937709 Polish leader of main opposition party Civic Platform (PO) Donald Tusk (L) is welcomed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen prior to a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 25 October 2023. The leaders of the opposition alliance, who clinched a majority in Poland's recent elections, have stated their preparedness to assume power with Donald Tusk as the prime minister. This announcement coincides with the country's president commencing consultations on the formation of a new government. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET