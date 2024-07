Media, il capo di Rheinmetall nel mirino del complotto russo

epa11147680 Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of German Rheinmetall AG Armin Papperger attends the ground-breaking ceremony of a new Rheinmetall ammunition plant in Unterluess, Germany, 12 February 2024. Rheinmetall plans to invest around 300 million euros at the site in Lower Saxony. In future, the Group intends to manufacture 200,000 rounds of artillery ammunition, explosives and rocket motors there each year, according to company’s informations. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL