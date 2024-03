Israele, ucciso in un raid un comandante di Hezbollah

epa11196638 Smoke rises from the village of Arab El Louaizeh southern Lebanon following Israeli shelling, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, 03 March 2024. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that Hezbollah cell launched anti-tank missiles at a military target in the Maayan Baruch region, leaving no injuries, and the IDF responded by targeting the sources of the fire in Lebanon. EPA/ATEF SAFADI