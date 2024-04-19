Fonte militare a Fox News, attacco 'limitato'
epa11277394 A view shows drones or missiles vying for targets at undisclosed locations in northern Israel, early 14 April 2024. According to the Israeli army IDF on early 14 April Iran launched missiles from its territory toward the territory of the State of Israel. The IDF called called for people to be alert and act according to the Home Front Commandâ€™s guidelines. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
ROMA, 19 APR - Una fonte militare ha riferito a Fox News che l'attacco israeliano condotto in Iran è "limitato". Il Pentagono, per il momento, non ha ancora confermato il raid.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti