Casa Bianca, a Israele chiediamo cambiamenti reali subito

epa11255880 White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House, Washington, DC, USA, 02 April 2024. Kirby said the US was 'outraged' about the deaths of the seven humanitarian workers killed on 02 April in Gaza in an Israeli military strike.The NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) confirmed in a statement on 02 April that seven of its members were killed in an Israeli strike, when a missile hit their convoy in Deir al Balah while they were on their way from Rafah to Gaza City to receive fresh aid delivered by the Open Arms vessel. EPA/WILL OLIVER