Casa Bianca, a Israele chiediamo cambiamenti reali subito
epa11255880 White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House, Washington, DC, USA, 02 April 2024. Kirby said the US was 'outraged' about the deaths of the seven humanitarian workers killed on 02 April in Gaza in an Israeli military strike.The NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) confirmed in a statement on 02 April that seven of its members were killed in an Israeli strike, when a missile hit their convoy in Deir al Balah while they were on their way from Rafah to Gaza City to receive fresh aid delivered by the Open Arms vessel. EPA/WILL OLIVER
AA
WASHINGTON, 04 APR - "Vogliamo vedere cambiamenti reali nel giro di ore, giorni", come "un enorme aumento degli aiuti umanitari e la riduzione della violenza su civili e cooperanti", "Vogliamo non solo annunci ma esecuzione e implementazione delle misure a tutela dei civili e degli operatorii umanitari": lo ha detto il portavoce del consiglio per la sicurezza nazionale Usa John Kirby rispondendo ad alcune domande nel suo briefing.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti