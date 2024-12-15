Giornale di Brescia
Calcio dilettantiBrescia e Hinterland

Calcio dilettanti: le fotogallery dai campi bresciani

Marco Zanetti
Come ogni domenica, si rinnova l’appuntamento con le sfide sui campi della provincia, immortalate dagli scatti dell’agenzia fotografica New Reporter
Le vacanze di Natale si avvicinano, ma c’è ancora tempo per scrivere pagine del calcio dilettantistico nostrano. E le gare in programma oggi, immortalate come al solito dai fotografi di New Reporter, hanno aggiornato un libro che ha ancora molto da dire da qui al termine della stagione.

Serie D

In serie D, intrigante la sfida fra la capolista l’Ospitaletto e il Ciliverghe, a caccia di punti per risalire dalle zone torbide dei play out. Una sfida, questa, chiusasi senza vinti né vincitori: 1-1 è il risultato a referto.

  Serie D, Ospitaletto-Ciliverghe 1-1
    Serie D, Ospitaletto-Ciliverghe 1-1 - Foto New Reporter Perteghella © www.giornaledibrescia.it
Sulla carta non era certo meno avvincente nemmeno il match fra il Breno e la Pro Palazzolo. Qui, però, c’è una squadre che al triplice fischio sorride più dell’altra: la formazione camuna fa sua l’intera posta con un successo all’inglese (2-0).

Eccellenza

  Serie D, Breno-Pro Palazzolo
    Eccellenza, Darfo Boario-Cellatica 0-0 - Foto New Reporter Pasquali © www.giornaledibrescia.it
Restando poi in Valcamonica, ecco in Eccellenza il Darfo Boario non andare oltre lo 0-0 nel faccia a faccia tra le mura amiche contro il Cellatica.

Promozione

  Promozione, San Pancrazio-Sporting Brescia 3-3
    Promozione, San Pancrazio-Sporting Brescia 3-3 - Foto New Reporter Manieri © www.giornaledibrescia.it
In Promozione lo Sporting Brescia perde un po’ di terreno dalla Pavonese, laureatasi regina d’inverno. Il team di Zucchi viene fermato sul 3-3 da un coriaceo San Pancrazio.

Prima categoria

  Prima categoria, Castrezzato-La Sporitva Ome 2-2
    Prima categoria, Castrezzato-La Sporitva Ome 2-2 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
In Prima categoria, reduce dall’eliminazione in Coppa Lombardia, il Castrezzato non piega la resistenza de La Sportiva Ome: fra le contendenti franciacortine finisce 2-2.

Seconda categoria

  Seconda categoria, Gsr Castelcovati-Castelmella 1-1
    Seconda categoria, Gsr Castelcovati-Castelmella 1-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it
Nel girone E di Seconda categoria il Gsr Castelcovati e il Castelmella si avvicinano alla pausa natalizia senza riuscire a strappare la vittoria: 1-1 il risultato finale.

Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia

