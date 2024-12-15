Calcio dilettanti: le fotogallery dai campi bresciani

Le vacanze di Natale si avvicinano, ma c’è ancora tempo per scrivere pagine del calcio dilettantistico nostrano. E le gare in programma oggi, immortalate come al solito dai fotografi di New Reporter, hanno aggiornato un libro che ha ancora molto da dire da qui al termine della stagione.

Serie D

In serie D, intrigante la sfida fra la capolista l’Ospitaletto e il Ciliverghe, a caccia di punti per risalire dalle zone torbide dei play out. Una sfida, questa, chiusasi senza vinti né vincitori: 1-1 è il risultato a referto.

Serie D, Ospitaletto-Ciliverghe 1-1 - Foto New Reporter Perteghella © www.giornaledibrescia.it

Sulla carta non era certo meno avvincente nemmeno il match fra il Breno e la Pro Palazzolo. Qui, però, c’è una squadre che al triplice fischio sorride più dell’altra: la formazione camuna fa sua l’intera posta con un successo all’inglese (2-0).

Eccellenza

Eccellenza, Darfo Boario-Cellatica 0-0 - Foto New Reporter Pasquali © www.giornaledibrescia.it

Restando poi in Valcamonica, ecco in Eccellenza il Darfo Boario non andare oltre lo 0-0 nel faccia a faccia tra le mura amiche contro il Cellatica.

Promozione

Promozione, San Pancrazio-Sporting Brescia 3-3 - Foto New Reporter Manieri © www.giornaledibrescia.it

In Promozione lo Sporting Brescia perde un po’ di terreno dalla Pavonese, laureatasi regina d’inverno. Il team di Zucchi viene fermato sul 3-3 da un coriaceo San Pancrazio.

Prima categoria

Prima categoria, Castrezzato-La Sporitva Ome 2-2 - Foto New Reporter Papetti © www.giornaledibrescia.it

In Prima categoria, reduce dall’eliminazione in Coppa Lombardia, il Castrezzato non piega la resistenza de La Sportiva Ome: fra le contendenti franciacortine finisce 2-2.

Seconda categoria

Seconda categoria, Gsr Castelcovati-Castelmella 1-1 - Foto New Reporter Uberti © www.giornaledibrescia.it

Nel girone E di Seconda categoria il Gsr Castelcovati e il Castelmella si avvicinano alla pausa natalizia senza riuscire a strappare la vittoria: 1-1 il risultato finale.