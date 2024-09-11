La Germani vince il Trofeo Ferrari: battuta la Virtus Bologna 101-96
- La Germani vince il Trofeo Ferrari 2024 - Foto New Reporter Checchi © www.giornaledibrescia.it
Una Germani decimata dalle assenze e una Virtus Bologna a sua volta ben lontana dall’essere al completo danno vita a una delle edizioni più belle e divertenti del Trofeo Ferrari. Alla fine vince la Pallacanestro Brescia 101-96, dopo un tempo supplementare.
La Pallacanestro Brescia si presenta all’appuntamento senza tre senior: Ndour ha avuto un risentimento alla schiena, Ivanovic ha rimediato una lussazione al mignolo della mano sinistra, mentre Ferrero non è ancora al top dopo l’acciacco – di natura muscolare – che si trascina dalle prime battute della preparazione. La Virtus Bologna non può contare su Shengelia, Belinelli, Cacok, Cordinier e Grazulis.
Il top scorer della gara è Bilan con 28 punti. In doppia cifra pure Burnell con 19, Rivers con 17, Della Valle con 14 e Cournooh con 11. Bilan, devastante nella seconda metà di gara, viene premiato come Mvp di serata. Il più prolifico tra i bolognesi è Clyburn, con 18 punti. A quasi tutta la gara ha assistito, da un divanetto a bordo campo, Ettore Messina, allenatore dell’Olimpia Milano, accompagnato da tutti i più stretti collaboratori.
