Wafa, uccisa nel nord di Gaza una famiglia di nove persone

epa11649222 The destroyed house of the Abed Al -Hadi family following an Israeli air strike in Al- Bureije refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 08 October 2024. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least eight members of the Abed Al -Hadi family were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Al Bureije refugee camp on 08 October. More than 41,800 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER