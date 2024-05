Vittime incendio scorso anno a Johannesburg per incuria autorità

epa10832893 People stand in front of the gutted 80 Albert Street building, where at least 73 people died in a fire, in downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, 01 September 2023. According to Emergency Management Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi, at least 73 people have died and 52 people were injured in a building fire early morning on 31 August. An investigation into the cause of the fire has been opened as mopping-up operations continue throughout the day. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK