Neonata morta congelata nella notte di Natale a Khan Younis

epa11790129 A group of displaced Palestinian children, who fled their homes due to Israeli airstrikes and evacuation orders, sits near their tents in a makeshift camp at sunset in Khan Younis camp, southern Gaza Strip, 22 December 2024. According to the UN, at least 1.9 million people (or nine in ten people) across the Gaza Strip are internally displaced, including people who have been repeatedly displaced. Since October 2023, only about 11 percent of the Gaza Strip has not been placed under Israeli-issued evacuation orders, the UN aid coordination office OCHA said. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD