Mosca, almeno 23 droni abbattuti in 3 regioni russe nella notte
epaselect epa11725374 Ukrainian air defense intercepts air strikes over Kyiv, Ukraine 17 November 2024. Russian forces launched a 'massive combined attack that targeted all regions of Ukraine' overnight and in the morning with around 120 missiles and 90 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Ukrainian President Zelensky said on 17 November, adding that Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed more than 140 air targets. The main target of the Russian attack was the energy infrastructure across Ukraine, Zelensky said. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/MAXYM MARUSENKO
ROMA, 22 NOV - Le difese aeree russe hanno abbattuto almeno 23 droni in tre regioni russe durante la notte. Lo riferisce il Ministero della Difesa russo, secondo la Tass. "Durante la notte, i tentativi del regime di Kiev di effettuare attacchi terroristici su obiettivi in ;;Russia utilizzando velivoli senza pilota ad ala fissa sono stati sventati. Le difese aeree in servizio hanno intercettato e distrutto 23 velivoli senza pilota ucraini ad ala fissa: 12 nella regione di Bryansk, nove nella regione di Kaluga e due nella regione di Kursk", ha affermato il Ministero.
