Meloni, Fosse Ardeatine un massacro nazista, onoriamo le vittime

epa11236075 A Carabinieri officer stands during a ceremony for the 335 Italian civilians and political prisoners killed by German occupation troops during the Second World War, at the 'Fosse Ardeatine' shrine in Rome, 22 March 2024, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of what is known as the 'massacre of the Fosse Ardeatine'. On 24 March 1944, German occupation forces executed 335 civilians and political prisoners in Rome as a reprisal for a partisan attack on central Rome the previous day. EPA/ETTORE FERRARI