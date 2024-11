Kiev, 'nella notte record di 188 droni russi sull'Ucraina'

epaselect epa11739473 Ukrainian experts inspect the damage at the site of a missile strike that hit central Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 25 November 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least 23 people were injured as a result of a missile strike that hit Kharkiv on 25 November morning, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) reported. Russian troops launched 145 'shock' drones across Ukraine overnight and several ballistic missiles to Odesa and Kharkiv in the morning, according to the Air Force Command of Ukraine. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV