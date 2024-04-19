'Israele ha detto agli Usa che non avrebbe colpito il nucleare'
epa11278323 A view from the southern Gaza strip shows drones or missiles vying for targets in southern Israel, early 14 April 2024. According to the Israeli army IDF on early 14 April Iran launched missiles from its territory toward the territory of the State of Israel. The IDF called called for people to be alert and act according to the Home Front Commandâ€™s guidelines. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
WASHINGTON, 19 APR - Preavvisando gli Usa dell'imminente attacco in Iran, Israele ha assicurato Washington che non avrebbe colpito i siti nucleari. Lo riferiscono dirigenti Usa citati dal Guardian.
