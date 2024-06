E' un pechinese di otto anni il 'cane più brutto del mondo'

epa11429643 Wild Thang, an eight-year-old Pekingese meets the press in the holding area during the 2024 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, USA, 20 June 2024. The World's Ugliest Dog Contest has been going strong for over 30 years and is a testament that the pedigree does not define the pet. This world-renowned annual event celebrates the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO