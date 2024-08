80.000 dipendenti pubblici di El Salvador a scuola di Bitcoin

epa11474675 The bitcoin symbol in Plaza San Bartolome in Ilopango, El Salvador, 11 July 2024 (issued 12 July 2024). The adoption of bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador, a project promoted and promoted by the Government of President Bukele to promote financial inclusion, attract foreign investment and improve the economy, does not convince the majority of the population who refuse to use it on a daily basis almost three years after its validity. EPA/Rodrigo Sura