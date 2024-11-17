Serie D, il Desenzano batte 2-1 l’Ospitaletto nel derby

Nel fine settimana della serie D, sorridono solo Desenzano e Breno. I gardesani festeggiano una grande vittoria: 2-1 nel derby contro l’Ospitaletto che ha così perso, scavalcato dalla Varesina, la vetta della classifica.

Il Desenzano si era portato in vantaggio su rigore con Petrella prima di subire il momentaneo pareggio orange con Gobbi. Di Biasol il gol partita. In classifica, il Dese ora è terzo a un solo punto proprio dall’Ospi.

Per il Breno, vittoria in rimonta con il Vigasio. Per gli uomini di Bersi, che avevano sbagliato un rigore sullo 0-0, la gioia è arrivata all’ultimo minuto con Minessi a segno in pieno recupero mentre gli avversari erano rimasti in nove.

Potrebbe costare la panchina a Didu – che era già stato a rischio la scorsa settimana – il ko interno della Pro Palazzolo contro la Casatese Merate: la dirigenza sta riflettendo e prenderà una decisione questo lunedì.

Nell’anticipo di sabato, infine, il Ciliverghe aveva perso 3-2 con il Chievo: la squadra di Quartuccio è in zona play out.