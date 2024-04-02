Wck, movimenti del convoglio erano coordinati con l'Idf

epa11255176 World Central Kitchen workers gather around the bodies of their colleagues after they were transferred to Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 02 April 2024. NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) confirmed in a statement on 02 April that seven of its members were killed in an Israeli strike, when a missile hit their convoy in Deir al Balah while they were on their way from Rafah to Gaza City to receive fresh aid delivered by the Open Arms vessel. The victims were confirmed to be from Australia, Poland, United Kingdom, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada, and Palestine. The World Central Kitchen announced it has suspended its activities in the region. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD