Wck, movimenti del convoglio erano coordinati con l'Idf
epa11255176 World Central Kitchen workers gather around the bodies of their colleagues after they were transferred to Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 02 April 2024. NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) confirmed in a statement on 02 April that seven of its members were killed in an Israeli strike, when a missile hit their convoy in Deir al Balah while they were on their way from Rafah to Gaza City to receive fresh aid delivered by the Open Arms vessel. The victims were confirmed to be from Australia, Poland, United Kingdom, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada, and Palestine. The World Central Kitchen announced it has suspended its activities in the region. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
ROMA, 02 APR - La squadra World Central Kitchen stava viaggiando in "una zona senza scontri a bordo di due auto blindate marchiate con il logo WCK". Lo scrive sul suo sito la stessa Ong sottolineando che "nonostante il coordinamento dei movimenti con l'Idf, il convoglio è stato colpito mentre lasciava il magazzino di Deir al-Balah, dove la squadra aveva scaricato più di 100 tonnellate di aiuti alimentari umanitari portati a Gaza lungo la rotta marittima".
Argomenti