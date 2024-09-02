Venezuela: Tribunale approva mandato d'arresto contro González
epa11510261 Citizens attend a support demonstration for Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia in Caracas, Venezuela, 30 July 2024. Thousands of Venezuelans gathered in Caracas on 30 July in an event called by the majority opposition, to reject for the second consecutive day what they consider to be fraud in the official results of the National Electoral Council (CNE), which proclaimed Nicolas Maduro as re-elected president with 51.2 percent of the votes. EPA/RONALD PENA R
CARACAS, 02 SET - Il Tribunale di Prima Istanza con Funzioni di Controllo, competente per i crimini legati al terrorismo, ha approvato il mandato d'arresto contro il candidato presidenziale dell'opposizione, Edmundo González Urrutia, che era stato presentato meno di un'ora prima dal 36mo Sostituto Procuratore Nazionale, Luis Ernesto Dueñez Reyes. Lo ha reso noto lo stesso Tribunale sul suo account Instagram.
