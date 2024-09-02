Venezuela: Tribunale approva mandato d'arresto contro González

epa11510261 Citizens attend a support demonstration for Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia in Caracas, Venezuela, 30 July 2024. Thousands of Venezuelans gathered in Caracas on 30 July in an event called by the majority opposition, to reject for the second consecutive day what they consider to be fraud in the official results of the National Electoral Council (CNE), which proclaimed Nicolas Maduro as re-elected president with 51.2 percent of the votes. EPA/RONALD PENA R