Venezuela, TikTok sospende Maduro fino al 19 agosto

epa09596736 The President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, speaks on a phone as he makes public statements during the local and regional elections in Caracas, Venezuela, 21 November 2021. More than 21 million Venezuelans are called to vote to choose 23 governors, 335 mayors, 253 legislators from legislative councils and 2,471 councilors. The regional and local elections in Venezuela are also being observed by a mission of more than 100 people from the European Union (EU), who had not attended an electoral event in the Caribbean country for 15 years EPA/Miguel Gutierrez