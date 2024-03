Venezuela: ostacoli alla candidatura della sostituta di Machado

epa11237632 Anti-Chavista leader Maria Corina Machado (C-L) presents historian Corina Yoris (C-R) as a candidate for the presidential elections on 28 July, in view of the disqualification that prevents Machado from competing, in Caracas, Venezuela, 22 March 2024. In statements to the press, Machado assured that the decision "emerged from the discussion of the unitary forces" and is part of an agreed mechanism to "face this obstacle," in reference to her disqualification, ratified in January by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), a sanction described it as "an irrational, totally unconstitutional and cowardly act." EPA/Rayner Pena R.