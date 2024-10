Venezuela, madri dei minori arrestati chiedono aiuto all'Unicef

epa11673766 A woman participates in a demonstration in front of the UN headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, 21 October 2024. Relatives of minors detained in the context of the protests unleashed after the July 28 presidential elections in Venezuela delivered a document to Unicef in Caracas on 21 October, in which they ask the UN agency to intercede for the release of the 70 children and adolescents who, they claim, remain imprisoned, as well as to verify the conditions in which they are being held. EPA/Ronald Pena R