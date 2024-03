Venezuela: Machado, 'dal governo Maduro una repressione brutale'

epa11228296 A man goes to a post installed by the National Electoral Council (CNE) to register and update data, in Caracas, Venezuela, 18 March 2024. The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela began the day of registration and updating of voters data, in some 300 points throughout the country, ahead of the presidential elections on 28 July. Young people over 18 years old, and all those who wish to update their data due to a change of residence, will be able to go to one of these locations from 18 March until next 16 April, inside and outside the country. EPA/Rayner Pena R.