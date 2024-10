Venezuela: Gonzalez a Lula, 'mantenga il pressing su Maduro'

epa11667179 A student walks past graffiti reading 'Hope is in the street' in Caracas, Venezuela, 10 October 2024 (issued 18 October 2024). Public education in Venezuela is currently in a state of 'emergency' primarily due to a shortage of teachers, according to union representatives. The Venezuelan government is attempting to address this situation through various programs, including reaching out to retired educators to encourage them to return to teaching and offering incentives to entice former teachers back into the classroom, many of whom left due to low salaries. EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ