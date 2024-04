Spagna: al via elezioni in Paese Basco, sfida fra nazionalisti

epa11291619 PNV's candidate for the Presidency of the Basque regional elections Imanol Pradales (C) casts his vote at a polling station in Portugalete, Bizkaia, Basque Country, Spain, 21 April 2024. The Basque Country holds regional elections as surveys point at Left wing Basque nationalist party EH Bildu as the winner of the elections for the first time, although without enough votes to Govern on their own which would force them to form coalition with other political parties. EPA/Javier Zorrilla