Saab afferma di avere smantellato il venezuelano Tren de Aragua

epa11678978 Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab speaks at an event marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Caracas, Venezuela, 23 October 2024. A total of 540 men have been convicted of femicide in Venezuela in the last seven years, according to data provided by Attorney General Saab. In a review of his administration, which began in August 2017, the official indicated that the institution has registered 1,279 cases related to this crime, of which 938 resulted in charges against the perpetrators. EPA/Miguel Gutierrez