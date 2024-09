Operazioni di chirurgia plastica 'in nero', denunciato medico

epa11223698 Surgeons perform a Left kidney operation at the German hospital unit with US soldiers, during the NATO exercise Allied Spirit 24 in Hohenfels, Germany, 16 March 2024. The US Army, along with NATO Allies and partners hosts Allied Spirit 24 from 26 February to 27 March 2024, with 7th Army Training Command at Hohenfels Training Area and Grafenwoehr Training Area, in Germany. Allied Spirit 24 is a recurring exercise designed to prepare a multinational brigade in support of NATO deterrence initiatives. Approximately 6,500 participants from NATO Allied and partner nations will participate in the exercise. Countries expected to participate in the exercise include, but are not limited to: Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Spain, United States, and United Kingdom. EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI