Maduro, 'Maradona fu ucciso perché era un'icona ribelle'

epa06745848 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (L) accompanied by the First Lady Cilia Flores (C) fist bumps Argentine former soccer player Diego Maradona (R) during the close of campaign in Caracas, Venezuela, on 17 May 2018. Maduro close his campaign with the promise to solve the economic crisis of the country. The presidential election is set for 20 May. EPA/Cristian Hernandez