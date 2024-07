Maduro, 'l'opposizione non andrà mai al potere'

epa11513890 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a press conference at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, 31 July 2024. Maduro filed an appeal, earlier on 31 July, for protection before the Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice in which he asked to clarify 'everything that needs to be clarified' about the 28 July presidential elections, whose official result ratified his victory despite allegations of fraud by the opposition. EPA/RONALD PENA R