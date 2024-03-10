Maduro indicato come candidato alle presidenziali in Venezuela
epa11189785 The president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, participates in an event marking the 20th anniversary of the declaration of the nation as an "anti-imperialist country" by former president Hugo Chavez in Caracas, Venezuela, 29 February 2024. Thousands of Chavistas gathered this 29 February on the main Caracas highway to support the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, in a march marking the 20th anniversary of the nation's declaration as an 'anti-imperialist country.' The massive event, which blocked traffic in part of the Venezuelan capital, brought together followers of Chavismo from different parts of the country who arrived in buses from the interior to participate in the event, in which they were received by the president. EPA/Miguel Gutierrez
AA
CARACAS, 10 MAR - Migliaia di delegati del Partito socialista unito del Venezuela (Psuv) hanno indicato il presidente, Nicolas Maduro, come loro candidato alle elezioni del 28 luglio. Secondo il Psuv, la designazione emerge da oltre 15.800 assemblee che si sono tenute in tutto il Paese. "Mi congratulo col PSUV e con le persone sul campo, che hanno portato avanti le loro assemblee e le loro proposte. Siamo tutti uniti in una marcia costante e sicura verso il 28 luglio. Vinceremo!", ha commentato Maduro dal suo account X.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti