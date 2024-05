Maduro aumenta il salario minimo in Venezuela, 'merito il Nobel'

epa11313542 A supporter of the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, participates during a demonstration in support of the president's government, in Caracas, Venezuela, 01 May 2024. Maduro reported that Venezuela closed the first quarter of the year with partial losses of more than two million dollars (about 1,866 million euros) in its income as a consequence of US sanctions which resumed in April. EPA/Miguel Gutierrez