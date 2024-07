Machado sfida Maduro, 'i venezuelani lotteranno fino alla fine'

epa11507672 Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado (L) speaks during a press conference with the Presidential candidate to the Venezuelan elections Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia (R) in Caracas, Venezuela, 29 July 2024. Machado said that the opposition obtained 73 % of the vote tallies, saying they can prove they won the presidential elections that took place on 28 July. The Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) has proclaimed that Nicolas Maduro was re-elected president of Venezuela. EPA/Manuel Diaz