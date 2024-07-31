Machado, 'ringrazio il Costa Rica, ma continuo con la lotta'
epa11510532 Two nuns wear Venezuelan flags during a demonstration in support of Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia in Caracas, Venezuela, 30 July 2024. Thousands of Venezuelans gathered in Caracas on 30 July in an event called by the majority opposition, to reject for the second consecutive day what they consider to be fraud in the official results of the National Electoral Council (CNE), which proclaimed Nicolas Maduro as re-elected president with 51.2 percent of the votes. EPA/HENRY CHIRINOS
AA
CARACAS, 30 LUG - "La mia responsabilità è continuare questa lotta insieme alla gente". Così la leader dell'opposizione venezuelana, Maria Corina Machado, risponde all'offerta di asilo del Costa Rica dal suo profilo X. "La nostra priorità - aggiunge poi - è la protezione dei nostri compagni rifugiati nell'Ambasciata argentina". Poche ore prima, in un post sui social, il ministro degli Esteri del Paese centroamericano aveva dato disponibilità all'asilo anche per quest'ultimi.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti