L'Osa, 'manipolazione eccezionale nel voto in Venezuela'

epaselect epa11507582 A woman holds a flag during a protest against the results of the presidential elections, in Caracas,Venezuela, 29 July 2024. According to the first report from the National Electoral Council (CNE), Maduro was re-elected for a third consecutive term in the elections held on 28 July, in which he obtained 51.2 percent of the votes (5,150,092 votes), while the standard-bearer of the majority opposition, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, obtained 4,445,978 votes, which represents 44.2 percent of the votes. The opposition is calling for the release of the full vote count. EPA/Henry Chirinos