La polizia sudcoreana indaga sul presidente per insurrezione
epa11754494 A handout picture made available by South Korea's President Office shows South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declaring martial law in a televised emergency address delivered from the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, 03 December 2024. The head of state addressed the nation citing the need to root out pro-North Korean forces and uphold the constitutional order. EPA/SOUTH KOREA PRESIDENT OFFICE / YONHAP / HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT - BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
SEOUL, 05 DIC - La polizia sudcoreana ha iniziato a indagare sul presidente Yoon Suk Yeol per presunta "insurrezione" in seguito alla sua dichiarazione di legge marziale. Lo ha affermato Woo Jong-soo, capo del quartier generale investigativo nazionale della National Police Agency, che ai legislatori ha detto che "il caso è stato assegnato".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti