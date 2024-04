La Corte penale internazionale aprirà un ufficio in Venezuela

epa11294942 A handout photo made available by the Miraflores Press shows President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro (2-R) greeting the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Khan (2-L), who is in the country to launch a joint work plan together with the High Court and the government in Caracas, Venezuela, 22 April 2024. The meeting is the first stop for Khan, who will also meet with President of the National Assembly Jorge Rodriguez, who is the subject of an investigation since November 2021, which at the moment is stopped but not suspended, by the High Court for alleged crimes against humanity. EPA/Miraflores Press / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NOT FOR SALES/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING STORY/CREDIT MANDATORY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES