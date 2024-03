La Cina con Caracas contro le 'interferenze straniere' sul voto

epa11243085 Supporters of the ruling party meet to show their support and accompany their candidate for the next elections on July 28, the current president Nicolas Maduro, to make his aspiration official before the National Electoral Council (CNE), in Caracas, Venezuela, 25 March 2024. The process of presenting candidates for the presidential elections concludes with the registration of Maduro, while the majority opposition hopes to be able to nominate Corina Yoris, its candidate in the face of the disqualification of Maria Corina Machado, winner of the October primaries. PUD, the main opposition alliance in Venezuela, said on 25 March that it had exhausted all avenues to register the candidacy of the historian Corina Yoris at the National Electoral Council (CNE) for the presidential elections on 28 July, which they have not been able to do. Yoris was chosen as PUD's new presidential candidate due to the disqualification of Vente Venezuela (VV) party leader Maria Corina Machado from running for office. The registration period for presidential candidates ends on 25 March. EPA/Miguel Gutierrez