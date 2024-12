India: omaggio bipartisan all'ex premier defunto Manmohan Singh

epa11794205 (FILE) - Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrives during the release of Congress party manifesto for Punjab State elections, in New Delhi, India, 09 January 2017. Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on 04 February 2017, in the Indian state of Punjab (reissued 26 December 2024). Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh died aged 92 on 26 December 2024 at a hospital in Delhi where he was being treated for age-related medical conditions. He had served as India’s 13th prime minister from 2004 until 2014.