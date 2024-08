India: medici ospedalieri, 'andiamo avanti con lo sciopero'

epa11556503 Activists of the right-wing independent all India student organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) try to break a baricade during a march towards the Health Ministry in Kolkata, India 20 August 2024, where they protested against an alleged rape and murder incident. On 09 August a postgraduate medical student was found dead in a seminar room at a hospital, sparking nationwide protests and strikes by medical students and doctors. On 13 August the High Court of Kolkata ruled that the investigation into the rape and murder of a doctor during her working hours at the RG Kar Medical College must be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY