India: frane nel Kerala, il bilancio sale ad almeno 189 morti

epa11511502 Rescue workers carry the body of a victim as search operations continue following landslides in Mundakai, Chooralmala area, Wayanad district, Kerala, southern India, 31 July 2024. The death toll of multiple landslides that hit Kerala’s Wayanad district on 30 July has risen to 158, according to the State Revenue Department. A two-day statewide mourning period was announced on 30 July. EPA/TP BINU