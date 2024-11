India, corsa ai matrimoni il 12/11: solo a Delhi saranno 50mila

epa08486558 Bride Angoori takes part in a Mehndi ceremony prior to her wedding in Bhopal, India, 14 June 2020 (issued on 15 June 2020). According to state government guidelines, a maximum of 25 people from groom and bride side, a total of 50, are allowed to attend the wedding ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions. EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA