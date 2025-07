India: 2 morti e 30 feriti in pellegrinaggio dei 'kanwariyas'

epa05447246 Kanwariyas (devotee of Shiva, the Hindu mythological God of destruction) rest at a shelter during Kanwar Yatra (annual pilgrimage of devotees of Shiva) in New Delhi, India, 29 July 2016. In the month of Shraavana (July-August), Kanwariyas collect holy water from the Ganges river and carry it in colorfully decorated containers to their hometown in order to perform the Abhisheka anointing ritual at their local Shiva temples. EPA/HARISH TYAGI