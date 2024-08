Hacker rubano 90 mila dollari all'ambasciata argentina a Caracas

epa11516228 Venezuelan opposition members Claudia Macero (L), Pedro Uchurrurtu (C), and Magalli Meda, sheltered in the residence of the Argentine ambassador, greet members of the media from a balcony of the diplomatic mission in Caracas, Venezuela, 01 August 2024. Six Venezuelan asylum seekers have been taking refuge in the Argentine Embassy in Caracas since March 2024. On 29 July 2024, the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro ordered Argentina's diplomatic staff to leave the country after Argentina and six other Latin American countries questioned the results of Venezuela's presidential elections on 28 July 2024. Brazil assumed custody of the Argentinian embassy in Venezuela after the diplomats from Buenos Aires left the country. Argentina's government stated that it is 'convinced' that the Venezuelan opponents sheltered in the Argentine embassy in Caracas would be 'protected' under the Brazilian flag. EPA/HENRY CHIRINOS