Famiglia Lynch, ringraziamo le autorità italiane

A handout video grab made available by Guardia Costiera shows rescue personnel of the special unit of divers of the Guardia Costiera National Brigade and divers of the Italian Guardia Costiera brigade as they prepare to resume inspections of the Bayesian yacht's wreck, in Porticello, Sicily island, southern Italy, 23 August 2024. The divers are recovering the lifeless body of the last missing person from the shipwreck, Hannah Lynch, the eighteen-year-old daughter of the English tycoon, to bring it back to the surface. ANSA/Guardia Costiera ANSA PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT PHOTO TO BE USED SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE; NO ARCHIVING; NO LICENSING +++ NPK