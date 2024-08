Ecco le dieci piazze italiane della protesta globale anti-Maduro

epaselect epa11538489 People attend a national vigil for political prisoners called by the opposition, at Los Palos Grandes square, in Caracas,Venezuela, 08 August 2024. According to a report by EFE, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced during a march on 03 August, that 2000 protesters were arrested. The opposition have been protesting against the official results of Venezuela's 28 July presidential elections and called on the international community to recognize opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the election winner. The Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) on 02 August 2024 proclaimed Nicolas Maduro as re-elected president of Venezuela. EPA/Henry Chirinos