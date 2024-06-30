Colombia: gruppo dissidente Farc accetta cessate il fuoco
epa11435074 The peace commissioner of the Government of Colombia, Otty Patino (3-L), speaks at the installation of the first cycle of negotiations with the Segunda Marquetalia, in Caracas, Venezuela, 24 June 2024. The delegations of the Government of Colombia and the Segunda Marquetalia - a FARC dissident made up of former guerrillas who abandoned the 2016 peace agreement - 'formally' installed the peace dialogue table of the first cycle of negotiations, which is expected to last five days, in which the de-escalation of the conflict and the conditions for peaceful coexistence, among other issues, will be addressed. EPA/RONALD PENA R
AA
CARACAS, 30 GIU - Il gruppo dissidente dell'ex guerriglia delle FARC, noto come Segunda Marquetalia, ha accettato un cessate il fuoco unilaterale al termine del primo round di negoziati con il governo colombiano a Caracas: lo rende noto un comunicato stampa congiunto del governo e del gruppo ribelle. È stato concordato un "cessate il fuoco unilaterale da parte della Segunda Marquetalia", che si impegna anche a "rilasciare le persone che detiene", secondo il documento firmato dal capo negoziatore del governo, Armando Novoa, e dal capo negoziatore della Segunda Marquetalia, Walter Mendoza.
