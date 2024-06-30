Colombia: gruppo dissidente Farc accetta cessate il fuoco

epa11435074 The peace commissioner of the Government of Colombia, Otty Patino (3-L), speaks at the installation of the first cycle of negotiations with the Segunda Marquetalia, in Caracas, Venezuela, 24 June 2024. The delegations of the Government of Colombia and the Segunda Marquetalia - a FARC dissident made up of former guerrillas who abandoned the 2016 peace agreement - 'formally' installed the peace dialogue table of the first cycle of negotiations, which is expected to last five days, in which the de-escalation of the conflict and the conditions for peaceful coexistence, among other issues, will be addressed. EPA/RONALD PENA R