Cesare Battisti chiese un permesso, i giudici rigettano

Former far-left militant Cesare Battisti arrives escorted by Italian police at Rome's Ciampino airport, Italy, 14 January 2019. Cesare Battisti, 64, a former member of the far-left terrorist group Armed Proletarians for Communism (PAC), was arrested in Bolivia after 38-years as a fugitive of the Italian justice. He is set to serve a life sentence for four murders committed in Italy's 'years of lead' of political violence in the 1970s and 1980s, media reported. ANSA/ETTORE FERRARI