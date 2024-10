Caracas contro Lula, l'incidente una scusa per il veto al Brics

epa11683127 A close up view of a head injury of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as he attends the signing of the renegotiation of the Mariana Disaster Conduct Adjustment Transaction agreement, at the Palacio do Planalto in Brasilia, Brazil, 25 October 2024. The Brazilian government on 25 October has signed with the mining companies Vale and BHP an agreement for the 'comprehensive and definitive repair' of the disaster caused in 2015 by the collapse of a dam, which left 19 dead and an environmental catastrophe in the state of Minas Gerais. EPA/André Borges